JACKSON ST. (2-5)
Woodard 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 5-8 0-0 10, Boler 3-8 0-0 6, Luckett 3-9 2-2 8, Martino 7-17 2-2 22, Hickmon 1-1 0-1 2, White 4-7 0-0 8, Breland 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 1-5 0-0 2, Hunter 0-0 3-3 3, Totals 24-60 7-8 61
MISSOURI (11-1)
Frank 8-13 1-1 21, Sarah Linthacum 1-2 0-0 2, Dembele 3-4 2-4 8, Hansen 3-10 5-6 13, Troup 4-7 0-0 9, Micah Linthacum 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 4-6 0-2 9, Judd 5-7 1-1 12, Kroenke 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 28-54 9-14 74
|Jackson St.
|12
|15
|14
|20
|—
|61
|Missouri
|15
|20
|16
|23
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 6-19 (Woodard 0-2, Boler 0-1, Luckett 0-3, Martino 6-13), Missouri 9-24 (Frank 4-8, Hansen 2-6, Troup 1-3, M.Linthacum 0-1, Gilbert 1-2, Judd 1-2, Smith 0-2). Assists_Jackson St. 12 (Covington 5), Missouri 16 (Troup 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jackson St. 34 (Woodard 9), Missouri 30 (S.Linthacum 5, Smith 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 21, Missouri 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,744.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.