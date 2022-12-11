FGFTReb
MISSOURI (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank338-131-10-41221
Sarah Linthacum121-20-03-5222
Dembele253-42-41-3308
Hansen293-105-60-11313
Troup294-70-00-0419
Micah Linthacum60-10-00-0100
Kelly10-00-01-2020
Gilbert214-60-22-4139
Judd205-71-10-30112
Kroenke70-10-00-0110
Smith170-30-00-5210
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20028-549-147-30161674

Percentages: FG 51.852, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Frank 4-8, Hansen 2-6, Troup 1-3, Gilbert 1-2, Judd 1-2, Linthacum 0-1, Smith 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Judd 3, Smith 3, Hansen 2, Troup 2, Kelly 2, Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1)

Steals: 13 (Hansen 4, Judd 4, Gilbert 3, Frank 1, Linthacum 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
JACKSON ST. (2-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Woodard210-50-01-9140
Jackson255-80-02-40210
Boler283-80-03-3046
Luckett273-92-21-4448
Martino307-172-20-11022
Hickmon181-10-11-2112
White154-70-02-2028
Breland30-00-00-0010
Covington261-50-01-2522
Hunter70-03-31-2013
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20024-607-814-34122161

Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Martino 6-13, Woodard 0-2, Boler 0-1, Luckett 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 22 (Jackson 5, Luckett 4, Boler 3, Covington 3, Martino 2, Hunter 2, Woodard 1, Hickmon 1, White 1)

Steals: 5 (Luckett 2, Martino 2, Jackson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Jackson St.1215142061
Missouri1520162374

A_2,744

Officials_Billy Smith, Meadow Overstreet, Karen Preato

