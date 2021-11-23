|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (5-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frank
|30
|4-10
|11-12
|2-8
|1
|3
|20
|Blackwell
|37
|6-14
|5-8
|2-18
|1
|2
|19
|Dembele
|35
|4-6
|3-6
|1-4
|3
|1
|13
|Hansen
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Troup
|37
|7-13
|3-6
|2-5
|3
|2
|20
|Williams
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Smith
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dorroh
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Higginbottom
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|22-32
|10-42
|10
|17
|76
Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Troup 3-7, Blackwell 2-6, Dembele 2-4, Frank 1-5, Hansen 0-1, Higginbottom 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blackwell 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Dembele 3, Hansen 2, Higginbottom 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Blackwell 1)
Steals: 4 (Blackwell 1, Dembele 1, Troup 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY (3-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Koranga
|25
|6-11
|2-3
|1-6
|0
|3
|14
|Leggett
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Johnson
|33
|5-10
|5-7
|0-0
|2
|5
|19
|Robinson
|29
|2-9
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|6
|Sandifer
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Dunlap
|18
|3-9
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|4
|8
|Harris
|33
|1-11
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|5
|2
|Downs
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|4
|Hartsfield
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Hollings
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-64
|8-12
|10-38
|11
|26
|63
Percentages: FG 35.938, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Johnson 4-7, Dunlap 2-5, Leggett 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Hartsfield 1-2, Sandifer 0-3, Harris 0-3, Downs 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dunlap 3, Harris 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Robinson 3, Dunlap 3, Koranga 2, Leggett 2, Harris 2, Downs 1)
Steals: 4 (Hartsfield 2, Koranga 1, Johnson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Troy
|17
|18
|11
|17
|—
|63
|Missouri
|22
|13
|15
|26
|—
|76
A_2,353
Officials_Troy Winders, Katie Lukanich, Cameron Inouye