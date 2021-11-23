FGFTReb
MISSOURI (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank304-1011-122-81320
Blackwell376-145-82-181219
Dembele354-63-61-43113
Hansen180-40-00-2240
Troup377-133-62-53220
Williams122-20-00-0014
Smith80-00-01-1000
Dorroh30-00-00-0000
Higginbottom200-50-01-1040
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20023-5422-3210-42101776

Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Troup 3-7, Blackwell 2-6, Dembele 2-4, Frank 1-5, Hansen 0-1, Higginbottom 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blackwell 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Dembele 3, Hansen 2, Higginbottom 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Blackwell 1)

Steals: 4 (Blackwell 1, Dembele 1, Troup 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TROY (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Koranga256-112-31-60314
Leggett141-10-00-1023
Johnson335-105-70-02519
Robinson292-91-20-2436
Sandifer201-40-01-2112
Dunlap183-90-01-8048
Harris331-110-02-9052
Downs142-60-03-4124
Hartsfield122-30-00-2315
Hollings20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20023-648-1210-38112663

Percentages: FG 35.938, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Johnson 4-7, Dunlap 2-5, Leggett 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Hartsfield 1-2, Sandifer 0-3, Harris 0-3, Downs 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dunlap 3, Harris 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Robinson 3, Dunlap 3, Koranga 2, Leggett 2, Harris 2, Downs 1)

Steals: 4 (Hartsfield 2, Koranga 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Troy1718111763
Missouri2213152676

A_2,353

Officials_Troy Winders, Katie Lukanich, Cameron Inouye

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you