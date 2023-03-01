FGFTReb
MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diarra142-61-10-2135
Gholston317-124-40-21220
Hodge338-162-22-31323
Honor302-50-01-1225
Ko.Brown322-84-41-6138
Carter296-100-03-71313
East221-52-20-3604
Shaw51-10-01-1013
Gomillion40-00-01-1010
Totals20029-6313-139-26131881

Percentages: FG .460, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Hodge 5-11, Gholston 2-4, Shaw 1-1, Carter 1-4, Honor 1-4, East 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Ko.Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ko.Brown 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Gholston 3, Diarra 2, Carter, Ko.Brown).

Steals: 9 (Hodge 5, Diarra 2, Carter, Gholston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fountain223-62-41-4108
K.Williams396-128-84-142324
Edwards62-20-00-0016
Hayes321-72-20-3445
Miller375-102-20-03017
Ward271-52-21-4345
Reed203-64-44-70111
Hannibal90-10-00-1000
Hill80-00-00-0310
Totals20021-4920-2210-33161476

Percentages: FG .429, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Miller 5-9, K.Williams 4-7, Edwards 2-2, Reed 1-2, Hayes 1-4, Ward 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Reed 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Miller 6, Hayes 4, K.Williams 3, Hannibal, Hill).

Steals: 4 (Ward 2, Hayes, K.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri344781
LSU472976

A_8,453 (13,215).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

