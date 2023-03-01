|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diarra
|14
|2-6
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Gholston
|31
|7-12
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|20
|Hodge
|33
|8-16
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|23
|Honor
|30
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|5
|Ko.Brown
|32
|2-8
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|3
|8
|Carter
|29
|6-10
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|3
|13
|East
|22
|1-5
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|0
|4
|Shaw
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Gomillion
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|13-13
|9-26
|13
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .460, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Hodge 5-11, Gholston 2-4, Shaw 1-1, Carter 1-4, Honor 1-4, East 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Ko.Brown 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ko.Brown 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Gholston 3, Diarra 2, Carter, Ko.Brown).
Steals: 9 (Hodge 5, Diarra 2, Carter, Gholston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fountain
|22
|3-6
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|8
|K.Williams
|39
|6-12
|8-8
|4-14
|2
|3
|24
|Edwards
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Hayes
|32
|1-7
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|4
|5
|Miller
|37
|5-10
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|17
|Ward
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|5
|Reed
|20
|3-6
|4-4
|4-7
|0
|1
|11
|Hannibal
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|20-22
|10-33
|16
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .429, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Miller 5-9, K.Williams 4-7, Edwards 2-2, Reed 1-2, Hayes 1-4, Ward 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Reed 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Miller 6, Hayes 4, K.Williams 3, Hannibal, Hill).
Steals: 4 (Ward 2, Hayes, K.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri
|34
|47
|—
|81
|LSU
|47
|29
|—
|76
A_8,453 (13,215).
