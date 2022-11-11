BRADLEY (0-1)
Fitch 4-9 0-0 9, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Abo Hashesh 1-3 0-0 3, Rouse 4-13 1-3 9, Waite 2-9 0-0 6, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Satter 2-5 0-0 6, Barkema 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Llaveria 0-1 2-2 2, Ziebell 1-1 1-1 3, Totals 14-46 4-6 38
MISSOURI (2-0)
Frank 3-7 1-1 8, Kelly 5-8 3-4 13, Dembele 1-1 0-0 3, Hansen 7-13 0-0 17, Troup 3-5 0-0 7, Micah Linthacum 1-2 2-2 4, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 2, Judd 4-8 1-2 12, Kroenke 1-3 1-2 3, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Sarah Linthacum 4-7 1-3 9, Totals 32-62 9-14 83
|Bradley
|6
|11
|11
|10
|—
|38
|Missouri
|19
|18
|29
|17
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Bradley 6-18 (Fitch 1-4, Abo Hashesh 1-2, Rouse 0-2, Waite 2-6, Satter 2-3, Barton 0-1), Missouri 10-23 (Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Hansen 3-7, Troup 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Judd 3-7, Smith 1-2). Assists_Bradley 6 (Abo Hashesh 2, Rouse 2, Waite 2), Missouri 22 (Dembele 6). Fouled Out_Bradley Fitch. Rebounds_Bradley 25 (Fitch 4, Powell 4, Rouse 4, Satter 4), Missouri 40 (Smith 8). Total Fouls_Bradley 13, Missouri 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
