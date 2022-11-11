FGFTReb
MISSOURI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank203-71-11-2318
Kelly175-83-41-31113
Dembele151-10-00-6613
Hansen227-130-00-21017
Troup213-50-00-0217
Micah Linthacum81-22-20-0124
Gilbert211-30-00-1432
Judd214-81-22-41112
Kroenke161-31-22-4003
Smith202-50-04-8325
Sarah Linthacum194-71-32-4029
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20032-629-1414-40221483

Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hansen 3-7, Judd 3-7, Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Troup 1-3, Smith 1-2, Gilbert 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Smith 2, Frank 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Kroenke 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Kelly 3, Dembele 3, Frank 2, Troup 1, Smith 1, S.Linthacum 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BRADLEY (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fitch284-90-00-4059
Powell140-30-02-4000
Abo Hashesh331-30-01-2203
Rouse294-131-31-4219
Waite312-90-00-0216
Roberts240-10-00-2010
Satter192-50-01-4036
Barkema50-00-00-0010
Barton20-10-00-0000
Llaveria130-12-20-1012
Ziebell21-11-10-1003
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20014-464-67-2561338

Percentages: FG 30.435, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Waite 2-6, Satter 2-3, Fitch 1-4, Abo Hashesh 1-2, Rouse 0-2, Barton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell 1, Satter 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Abo Hashesh 11, Rouse 4, Waite 3, Llaveria 3, Fitch 2, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Rouse 2, Fitch 1, Abo Hashesh 1, Roberts 1, Satter 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Bradley611111038
Missouri1918291783

A_0

Officials_Kristen Bell, Ify Seales, Dee Kantner

