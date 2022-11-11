|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frank
|20
|3-7
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|1
|8
|Kelly
|17
|5-8
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|13
|Dembele
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|1
|3
|Hansen
|22
|7-13
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|17
|Troup
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Micah Linthacum
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Gilbert
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|2
|Judd
|21
|4-8
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|12
|Kroenke
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|4-8
|3
|2
|5
|Sarah Linthacum
|19
|4-7
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-62
|9-14
|14-40
|22
|14
|83
Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hansen 3-7, Judd 3-7, Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Troup 1-3, Smith 1-2, Gilbert 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Smith 2, Frank 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Kroenke 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Kelly 3, Dembele 3, Frank 2, Troup 1, Smith 1, S.Linthacum 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fitch
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|5
|9
|Powell
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Abo Hashesh
|33
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|3
|Rouse
|29
|4-13
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|1
|9
|Waite
|31
|2-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Roberts
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Satter
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Barkema
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Barton
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Llaveria
|13
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Ziebell
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-46
|4-6
|7-25
|6
|13
|38
Percentages: FG 30.435, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Waite 2-6, Satter 2-3, Fitch 1-4, Abo Hashesh 1-2, Rouse 0-2, Barton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell 1, Satter 1)
Turnovers: 24 (Abo Hashesh 11, Rouse 4, Waite 3, Llaveria 3, Fitch 2, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Rouse 2, Fitch 1, Abo Hashesh 1, Roberts 1, Satter 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Bradley
|6
|11
|11
|10
|—
|38
|Missouri
|19
|18
|29
|17
|—
|83
A_0
Officials_Kristen Bell, Ify Seales, Dee Kantner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.