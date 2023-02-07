FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
H.Brown358-163-53-63219
Gray233-33-45-7019
C.Carter281-30-00-4423
Johnson353-80-11-5529
Wright333-63-40-14211
Jackson268-124-70-20223
Bosmans-Verdonk150-10-02-2130
Davis50-10-00-0130
Totals20026-5013-2111-27181774

Percentages: FG .520, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Jackson 3-6, Johnson 3-8, Wright 2-4, C.Carter 1-3, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bosmans-Verdonk, H.Brown).

Turnovers: 14 (Wright 5, C.Carter 4, Johnson 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson).

Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Carter213-71-22-4228
Gholston252-51-20-3335
Hodge354-90-01-41212
Honor314-94-40-12014
Ko.Brown316-105-54-86419
East295-94-40-22215
Diarra191-12-41-2115
Shaw92-30-01-1015
Totals20027-5317-219-25171583

Percentages: FG .509, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Hodge 4-7, Ko.Brown 2-3, Honor 2-4, Diarra 1-1, Shaw 1-1, East 1-3, N.Carter 1-4, Gholston 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Diarra).

Turnovers: 8 (East 2, Gholston 2, Hodge 2, Ko.Brown, N.Carter).

Steals: 9 (Hodge 5, Ko.Brown 3, East).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Carolina373774
Missouri424183

A_8,830 (15,061).

