|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|H.Brown
|35
|8-16
|3-5
|3-6
|3
|2
|19
|Gray
|23
|3-3
|3-4
|5-7
|0
|1
|9
|C.Carter
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|3
|Johnson
|35
|3-8
|0-1
|1-5
|5
|2
|9
|Wright
|33
|3-6
|3-4
|0-1
|4
|2
|11
|Jackson
|26
|8-12
|4-7
|0-2
|0
|2
|23
|Bosmans-Verdonk
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|0
|Davis
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|13-21
|11-27
|18
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .520, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Jackson 3-6, Johnson 3-8, Wright 2-4, C.Carter 1-3, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bosmans-Verdonk, H.Brown).
Turnovers: 14 (Wright 5, C.Carter 4, Johnson 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson).
Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Gray, H.Brown, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Carter
|21
|3-7
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|8
|Gholston
|25
|2-5
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|5
|Hodge
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Honor
|31
|4-9
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|14
|Ko.Brown
|31
|6-10
|5-5
|4-8
|6
|4
|19
|East
|29
|5-9
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Diarra
|19
|1-1
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Shaw
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|17-21
|9-25
|17
|15
|83
Percentages: FG .509, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Hodge 4-7, Ko.Brown 2-3, Honor 2-4, Diarra 1-1, Shaw 1-1, East 1-3, N.Carter 1-4, Gholston 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Diarra).
Turnovers: 8 (East 2, Gholston 2, Hodge 2, Ko.Brown, N.Carter).
Steals: 9 (Hodge 5, Ko.Brown 3, East).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Carolina
|37
|37
|—
|74
|Missouri
|42
|41
|—
|83
A_8,830 (15,061).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.