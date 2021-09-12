|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|14
|0
|20
|—
|34
|Missouri St.
|7
|10
|6
|20
|—
|43
First Quarter
MOSU_Little 2 run (Pizano kick), 04:13
Second Quarter
CARK_Camargo 4 pass from B.Smith (Ray kick), 09:51
MOSU_Shelley 16 run (Pizano kick), 07:23
CARK_Hale 1 run (Ray kick), 04:32
MOSU_FG Pizano 39, 00:20
Third Quarter
MOSU_FG Pizano 35, 07:34
MOSU_FG Pizano 36, 01:10
Fourth Quarter
CARK_Hale 3 run (Ray kick), 13:04
CARK_T.Smith 19 run (pass failed), 03:17
MOSU_Braswell 96 kickoff return (Pizano kick), 03:05
CARK_Hudson 71 pass from B.Smith (Ray kick), 02:14
MOSU_Lane 26 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 00:29
MOSU_Wiltz 45 interception return, 00:00
|CARK
|MOSU
|First downs
|23
|24
|Rushes-yards
|29-121
|34-143
|Passing
|332
|231
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-38-2
|18-36-0
|Return Yards
|138
|106
|Punts-Avg.
|3-36.0
|4-53.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|2-0
|Penalty-Yards
|7-92
|7-64
|Time of Possession
|27:43
|32:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cent. Arkansas, Tr. Smith 8-79, Da. Hale 16-60, My. Kitt-Denton 1-1, Team 1-(minus 2), To. Sanderson 0-(minus 2), Br. Smith 3-(minus 15). Missouri St., Ke. Latulas 10-98, To. Little 7-29, Ja. Shelley 15-22, Na. Mitchell 1-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Cent. Arkansas, Br. Smith 25-38-2-332. Missouri St., Ja. Shelley 18-36-0-231.
RECEIVING_Cent. Arkansas, Lu. Winningham 10-144, Ty. Hudson 3-104, Ch. Richmond 1-25, To. Enlow 3-22, Mi. Perkinson 2-8, Sa. Camargo 2-7, Da. Hale 1-6, Tr. Smith 2-3, Ja. Short 1-0. Missouri St., Xa. Lane 9-148, Da. Vick 2-31, Ty. Scott 2-20, Na. Mitchell 2-14, Ro. Tiavaasue 1-11, Jo. Murray 1-4, Ke. Latulas 1-3.