Cent. Arkansas01402034
Missouri St.71062043

First Quarter

MOSU_Little 2 run (Pizano kick), 04:13

Second Quarter

CARK_Camargo 4 pass from B.Smith (Ray kick), 09:51

MOSU_Shelley 16 run (Pizano kick), 07:23

CARK_Hale 1 run (Ray kick), 04:32

MOSU_FG Pizano 39, 00:20

Third Quarter

MOSU_FG Pizano 35, 07:34

MOSU_FG Pizano 36, 01:10

Fourth Quarter

CARK_Hale 3 run (Ray kick), 13:04

CARK_T.Smith 19 run (pass failed), 03:17

MOSU_Braswell 96 kickoff return (Pizano kick), 03:05

CARK_Hudson 71 pass from B.Smith (Ray kick), 02:14

MOSU_Lane 26 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 00:29

MOSU_Wiltz 45 interception return, 00:00

CARKMOSU
First downs2324
Rushes-yards29-12134-143
Passing332231
Comp-Att-Int25-38-218-36-0
Return Yards138106
Punts-Avg.3-36.04-53.5
Fumbles-Lost3-02-0
Penalty-Yards7-927-64
Time of Possession27:4332:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Arkansas, Tr. Smith 8-79, Da. Hale 16-60, My. Kitt-Denton 1-1, Team 1-(minus 2), To. Sanderson 0-(minus 2), Br. Smith 3-(minus 15). Missouri St., Ke. Latulas 10-98, To. Little 7-29, Ja. Shelley 15-22, Na. Mitchell 1-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Cent. Arkansas, Br. Smith 25-38-2-332. Missouri St., Ja. Shelley 18-36-0-231.

RECEIVING_Cent. Arkansas, Lu. Winningham 10-144, Ty. Hudson 3-104, Ch. Richmond 1-25, To. Enlow 3-22, Mi. Perkinson 2-8, Sa. Camargo 2-7, Da. Hale 1-6, Tr. Smith 2-3, Ja. Short 1-0. Missouri St., Xa. Lane 9-148, Da. Vick 2-31, Ty. Scott 2-20, Na. Mitchell 2-14, Ro. Tiavaasue 1-11, Jo. Murray 1-4, Ke. Latulas 1-3.

