DRAKE (11-4)
Brodie 2-6 1-4 5, Penn 3-10 0-0 6, Sturtz 2-7 0-0 4, Wilkins 4-4 0-0 11, DeVries 9-21 0-0 20, Calhoun 0-6 2-2 2, Enright 0-2 0-0 0, Northweather 0-1 1-2 1, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-8 49.
MISSOURI ST. (7-7)
Mogbo 3-5 1-5 7, Ridgnal 3-6 0-0 8, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, Mayo 0-6 0-0 0, Clay 7-11 1-2 15, K.Moore 4-11 2-2 13, C.Moore 3-10 0-0 9, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 4-9 52.
Halftime_Missouri St. 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Drake 5-13 (Wilkins 3-3, DeVries 2-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, Calhoun 0-2), Missouri St. 8-24 (C.Moore 3-7, K.Moore 3-7, Ridgnal 2-5, Ayres 0-1, Clay 0-1, Mayo 0-3). Rebounds_Drake 33 (Brodie 13), Missouri St. 31 (Mogbo, Clay 8). Assists_Drake 12 (Penn 8), Missouri St. 8 (Clay 5). Total Fouls_Drake 9, Missouri St. 11. A_2,836 (11,000).
