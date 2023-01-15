INDIANA ST. (13-6)
Avila 3-5 0-0 6, Henry 6-6 2-3 17, Larry 1-2 0-0 2, McCauley 6-14 2-4 15, Neese 5-11 0-0 12, Bledson 1-4 2-3 4, McKnight 1-2 0-1 2, Kent 0-2 1-2 1, Gibson 1-3 1-1 3, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 8-14 62.
MISSOURI ST. (9-9)
Mogbo 2-8 2-2 6, Ridgnal 2-8 4-4 9, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, K.Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Clay 7-15 5-6 21, Trimble 5-11 5-5 20, Benson 1-1 0-0 2, C.Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 16-17 64.
Halftime_Missouri St. 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 6-23 (Henry 3-3, Neese 2-7, McCauley 1-8, Gibson 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Kent 0-2), Missouri St. 8-22 (Trimble 5-10, Clay 2-4, Ridgnal 1-5, Ayres 0-1, C.Moore 0-1, K.Moore 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana St. 23 (Henry 5), Missouri St. 27 (Ridgnal 10). Assists_Indiana St. 11 (Larry 3), Missouri St. 7 (K.Moore 3). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 18, Missouri St. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.