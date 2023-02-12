MISSOURI ST. (14-12)
Mogbo 2-3 0-1 4, Mason 6-15 3-3 18, Mayo 2-5 3-4 7, K.Moore 2-6 0-0 6, Clay 6-12 4-4 17, C.Moore 5-12 1-2 14, Ridgnal 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-14 66.
EVANSVILLE (5-22)
Smith 5-10 4-4 16, Bobe 3-9 0-0 8, Coleman 4-10 5-6 14, Strawbridge 3-7 3-3 10, Toumi 1-3 2-2 5, Phillips 1-3 3-4 5, Spinelli 1-2 0-0 2, Moncrief 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 17-19 60.
Halftime_Missouri St. 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 9-21 (Mason 3-4, C.Moore 3-9, K.Moore 2-6, Clay 1-2), Evansville 7-17 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 2-5, Toumi 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Strawbridge 1-3, Phillips 0-1). Fouled Out_K.Moore. Rebounds_Missouri St. 35 (Mogbo 10), Evansville 23 (Smith 6). Assists_Missouri St. 12 (Mason 6), Evansville 9 (Strawbridge 3). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 18, Evansville 14. A_4,412 (10,000).
