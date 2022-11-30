MISSOURI ST. (4-3)
Mogbo 3-9 3-6 9, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, K.Moore 2-8 2-2 6, Trimble 2-10 0-0 6, D.Clay 8-14 1-2 17, Graham 1-5 0-0 3, Mayo 0-8 0-0 0, C.Moore 7-11 0-3 17, Benson 4-6 0-0 8, Ridgnal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 6-13 66.
ILL.-CHICAGO (5-3)
Fens 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 1-11 4-4 7, Carter 6-14 0-2 15, Jackson 4-8 5-8 14, Okani 2-9 0-0 4, Jones 2-6 1-3 6, Skobalj 1-3 0-0 3, Brownell 0-0 0-0 0, S.Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Yaklich 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-19 51.
Halftime_Missouri St. 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 6-23 (C.Moore 3-5, Trimble 2-6, Graham 1-4, D.Clay 0-1, Mason 0-2, K.Moore 0-2, Mayo 0-3), Ill.-Chicago 7-21 (Carter 3-8, Jones 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Skobalj 1-3, Anderson 1-6, Yaklich 0-1). Rebounds_Missouri St. 43 (Mogbo 10), Ill.-Chicago 35 (Okani 12). Assists_Missouri St. 14 (D.Clay 7), Ill.-Chicago 11 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 17, Ill.-Chicago 13. A_1,174 (9,500).
