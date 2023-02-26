MISSOURI ST. (16-14)
Mogbo 3-5 2-5 8, Mason 4-11 0-0 10, Mayo 2-6 2-3 6, K.Moore 6-11 6-8 22, Clay 6-10 3-4 15, C.Moore 1-6 0-0 3, Benson 1-4 0-1 2, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-21 66.
INDIANA ST. (20-11)
McKnight 3-8 6-7 12, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, McCauley 4-11 1-2 10, Neese 6-11 1-2 14, Larry 2-5 2-3 6, Henry 1-4 4-4 6, Avila 3-8 3-3 9, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Bledson 0-0 2-2 2, Kent 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 19-23 62.
Halftime_Missouri St. 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-24 (K.Moore 4-8, Mason 2-4, C.Moore 1-5, Ridgnal 0-1, Clay 0-2, Mayo 0-4), Indiana St. 3-18 (Hobbs 1-2, Neese 1-5, McCauley 1-6, Avila 0-1, Henry 0-1, Kent 0-1, Larry 0-2). Fouled Out_Mogbo. Rebounds_Missouri St. 32 (Mason, K.Moore, C.Moore, Benson 5), Indiana St. 27 (McCauley 7). Assists_Missouri St. 11 (Mason 5), Indiana St. 10 (Larry, Henry 3). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 21, Indiana St. 18. A_4,993 (10,200).
