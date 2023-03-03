ILL.-CHICAGO (12-20)
Skobalj 3-7 0-0 7, Anderson 1-8 2-2 4, Carter 6-15 2-5 14, Jackson 2-5 1-2 6, Okani 3-9 1-2 7, Jones 5-8 0-0 12, Brownell 3-6 0-1 7, Fens 0-0 0-0 0, S.Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Saragba 0-0 0-0 0, Yaklich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 6-12 57.
MISSOURI ST. (17-14)
Mogbo 7-10 1-5 15, Mason 6-12 4-4 17, Mayo 6-10 0-0 13, K.Moore 3-9 0-0 9, D.Clay 3-8 0-0 6, Graham 3-5 0-0 9, C.Moore 1-3 1-2 4, Ridgnal 0-2 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 1-2 1, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 7-13 74.
Halftime_Missouri St. 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 5-22 (Jones 2-3, Jackson 1-1, Brownell 1-2, Skobalj 1-5, Carter 0-3, Okani 0-3, Anderson 0-5), Missouri St. 9-25 (Graham 3-5, K.Moore 3-7, Mayo 1-2, C.Moore 1-2, Mason 1-5, Ridgnal 0-1, D.Clay 0-3). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 28 (Okani 8), Missouri St. 33 (Mogbo 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 18 (Skobalj 4), Missouri St. 16 (D.Clay 6). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 12, Missouri St. 11. A_3,564 (21,000).
