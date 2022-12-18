CENT. MICHIGAN (4-7)
Ajiboye 3-3 0-0 6, Stafl 1-3 0-0 3, Bass 4-13 6-8 18, Taylor 6-15 0-0 12, Zarzuela 2-10 2-2 7, Majerle 1-4 0-0 3, Harding 0-1 3-4 3, Pavrette 3-5 0-1 6, McCaskill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-15 58.
MISSOURI ST. (5-7)
Mogbo 4-7 4-6 12, Ridgnal 6-16 1-1 16, Ayres 2-2 2-3 7, Mayo 3-4 1-5 8, Graham 4-7 0-0 12, Clay 3-5 3-3 9, K.Moore 1-3 2-2 4, C.Moore 2-5 2-4 6, Benson 0-1 2-2 2, Mason 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-52 17-26 79.
Halftime_Missouri St. 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 7-22 (Bass 4-10, Stafl 1-1, Majerle 1-2, Zarzuela 1-6, Taylor 0-3), Missouri St. 10-26 (Graham 4-7, Ridgnal 3-10, Ayres 1-1, Mason 1-1, Mayo 1-2, K.Moore 0-2, C.Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Stafl. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 21 (Taylor, Pavrette 4), Missouri St. 34 (Ridgnal 8). Assists_Cent. Michigan 8 (Zarzuela 4), Missouri St. 18 (Mayo, Clay 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, Missouri St. 16. A_2,020 (11,000).
