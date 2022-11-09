MISSOURI S&T (0-1)
Okeke 5-10 2-2 14, Parker 2-4 0-0 5, Froebe 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 1-10 0-0 2, Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Singleton 1-11 0-2 2, Young 5-6 2-2 14, Brefo 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Ellinghouse 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 4-6 47.
MISSOURI ST. (1-0)
Mogbo 5-5 1-1 11, Lee 2-5 1-2 5, K.Moore 3-7 1-2 8, Trimble 3-6 0-0 9, Clay 2-3 0-0 4, Mayo 1-4 1-2 4, Mason 5-6 0-0 13, C.Moore 6-10 3-4 18, Ridgnal 1-5 0-0 2, Ayres 0-2 0-0 0, Benson 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 32-58 7-11 82.
Halftime_Missouri St. 51-25. 3-Point Goals_Missouri S&T 5-19 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3), Missouri St. 11-26 (Mason 3-4, C.Moore 3-5, Trimble 3-6, Mayo 1-3, K.Moore 1-3, Lee 0-1, Ayres 0-2, Ridgnal 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri S&T 20 (Brefo 4), Missouri St. 43 (Mogbo, Clay 7). Assists_Missouri S&T 11 (Froebe 3), Missouri St. 14 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Missouri S&T 11, Missouri St. 7. A_3,008 (11,000).
