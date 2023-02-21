MURRAY ST. (15-14)
Burns 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 4-11 0-2 10, B.Moore 1-5 2-2 4, Perry 5-11 7-8 20, Wood 6-10 0-0 16, White 2-7 1-1 5, Anderson 3-7 1-1 10, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-16 69.
MISSOURI ST. (15-14)
Mogbo 6-8 1-2 13, Mason 7-12 0-0 18, Mayo 0-0 0-0 0, K.Moore 5-13 0-0 14, Clay 7-14 2-2 19, Benson 3-4 2-3 8, C.Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Graham 1-4 0-0 3, Ridgnal 1-2 0-0 2, Ayres 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 33-64 5-7 84.
Halftime_Missouri St. 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 12-23 (Wood 4-7, Anderson 3-4, Perry 3-5, Smith 2-5, White 0-2), Missouri St. 13-28 (Mason 4-6, K.Moore 4-10, Clay 3-4, Graham 1-2, Ayres 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1, C.Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Murray St. 24 (Perry 5), Missouri St. 32 (Mogbo 9). Assists_Murray St. 11 (Perry 4), Missouri St. 20 (Clay 7). Total Fouls_Murray St. 9, Missouri St. 14. A_3,684 (11,000).
