FGFTReb
INDIANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avila183-50-01-3246
Henry346-62-30-51417
Larry191-20-00-3322
McCauley336-142-41-41415
Neese325-110-00-21112
Bledson221-42-31-2204
McKnight151-20-10-1032
Kent130-21-20-2001
Gibson111-31-11-1103
Hobbs20-00-00-0000
Miller10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-498-144-23111862

Percentages: FG .490, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Henry 3-3, Neese 2-7, McCauley 1-8, Gibson 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Kent 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McKnight).

Turnovers: 11 (Larry 5, Henry 2, Avila, Bledson, Kent, McCauley).

Steals: 5 (Bledson 3, Henry, McCauley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mogbo252-82-22-6046
Ridgnal372-84-42-10249
Ayres100-10-00-0020
K.Moore362-40-02-4324
Clay357-155-62-32321
Trimble335-115-50-10320
Benson111-10-01-2012
C.Moore80-20-00-1010
Mason51-20-00-0002
Totals20020-5216-179-2772064

Percentages: FG .385, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Trimble 5-10, Clay 2-4, Ridgnal 1-5, Ayres 0-1, C.Moore 0-1, K.Moore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Benson 2, Clay, Ridgnal, Trimble).

Turnovers: 14 (Clay 5, K.Moore 3, Ayres, Benson, C.Moore, Mogbo, Ridgnal, Trimble).

Steals: 4 (Ridgnal 2, C.Moore, K.Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana St.313162
Missouri St.352964

.

