FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mogbo213-52-51-2058
Mason354-110-00-55210
Mayo262-62-30-3116
K.Moore336-116-80-53322
Clay316-103-41-42415
C.Moore151-60-02-5013
Benson141-40-13-5022
Ridgnal130-10-00-2010
Ayres90-00-00-0010
Graham30-00-00-1010
Totals20023-5413-217-32112166

Percentages: FG .426, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (K.Moore 4-8, Mason 2-4, C.Moore 1-5, Ridgnal 0-1, Clay 0-2, Mayo 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Benson 2, C.Moore, Mayo, Ridgnal).

Turnovers: 10 (Mason 4, Benson 2, Clay, K.Moore, Mayo, Ridgnal).

Steals: 9 (K.Moore 3, Mayo 2, Ayres, Clay, Mason, Ridgnal).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McKnight223-86-72-51212
Stephens40-00-00-0010
Gibson100-00-00-1110
McCauley324-111-20-70110
Neese356-111-21-60214
Larry332-52-31-3316
Henry261-44-40-3336
Avila183-83-30-2139
Hobbs101-20-00-0003
Bledson70-02-20-0102
Kent30-10-00-0030
Totals20020-5019-234-27101862

Percentages: FG .400, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Hobbs 1-2, Neese 1-5, McCauley 1-6, Avila 0-1, Henry 0-1, Kent 0-1, Larry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (McCauley 2, Henry).

Turnovers: 11 (Henry 4, McCauley 4, Avila, Larry, Neese).

Steals: 8 (Larry 4, McCauley 2, Neese 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St.343266
Indiana St.253762

A_4,993 (10,200).

