FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mosley305-120-03-62411
Prim354-60-04-7238
Black326-111-10-42117
Patterson308-163-30-13320
Clay342-40-00-2334
Haney131-30-01-3123
Minnett101-50-00-2003
Sharp91-20-00-1102
Hervey71-10-00-0013
Totals20029-604-48-26141771

Percentages: FG .483, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Black 4-9, Hervey 1-1, Haney 1-3, Minnett 1-3, Patterson 1-3, Mosley 1-4, Clay 0-1, Sharp 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Clay).

Turnovers: 13 (Patterson 4, Mosley 3, Haney 2, Black, Clay, Hervey, Prim).

Steals: 6 (Prim 3, Clay, Haney, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BRADLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leons366-112-24-82316
Mast344-112-21-44313
Hickman122-30-01-1014
Roberts251-40-11-8513
Kent336-124-82-70018
Tahvanainen344-82-20-00013
Howell180-00-00-1320
Ekono41-10-00-0102
Boya30-00-00-0000
Linke10-10-00-0000
Totals20024-5110-159-29151069

Percentages: FG .471, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Mast 3-7, Tahvanainen 3-7, Leons 2-4, Kent 2-5, Roberts 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Leons, Mast, Roberts).

Turnovers: 14 (Roberts 5, Mast 4, Kent 3, Leons, Tahvanainen).

Steals: 6 (Kent 3, Roberts 2, Howell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St.413071
Bradley333669

A_3,756 (11,433).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

