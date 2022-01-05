|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mosley
|30
|5-12
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|4
|11
|Prim
|35
|4-6
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|3
|8
|Black
|32
|6-11
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|1
|17
|Patterson
|30
|8-16
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|20
|Clay
|34
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|4
|Haney
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Minnett
|10
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Sharp
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Hervey
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|4-4
|8-26
|14
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .483, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Black 4-9, Hervey 1-1, Haney 1-3, Minnett 1-3, Patterson 1-3, Mosley 1-4, Clay 0-1, Sharp 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Clay).
Turnovers: 13 (Patterson 4, Mosley 3, Haney 2, Black, Clay, Hervey, Prim).
Steals: 6 (Prim 3, Clay, Haney, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leons
|36
|6-11
|2-2
|4-8
|2
|3
|16
|Mast
|34
|4-11
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|13
|Hickman
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Roberts
|25
|1-4
|0-1
|1-8
|5
|1
|3
|Kent
|33
|6-12
|4-8
|2-7
|0
|0
|18
|Tahvanainen
|34
|4-8
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|13
|Howell
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Ekono
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Boya
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Linke
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|10-15
|9-29
|15
|10
|69
Percentages: FG .471, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Mast 3-7, Tahvanainen 3-7, Leons 2-4, Kent 2-5, Roberts 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Leons, Mast, Roberts).
Turnovers: 14 (Roberts 5, Mast 4, Kent 3, Leons, Tahvanainen).
Steals: 6 (Kent 3, Roberts 2, Howell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri St.
|41
|30
|—
|71
|Bradley
|33
|36
|—
|69
A_3,756 (11,433).