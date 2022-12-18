|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajiboye
|26
|3-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Stafl
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|3
|Bass
|37
|4-13
|6-8
|0-1
|2
|2
|18
|Taylor
|33
|6-15
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|12
|Zarzuela
|31
|2-10
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|2
|7
|Majerle
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Harding
|15
|0-1
|3-4
|3-3
|1
|3
|3
|Pavrette
|15
|3-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|McCaskill
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|11-15
|9-21
|8
|20
|58
Percentages: FG .364, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Bass 4-10, Stafl 1-1, Majerle 1-2, Zarzuela 1-6, Taylor 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ajiboye 2, Pavrette 2, Bass, Harding, Stafl).
Turnovers: 13 (Bass 4, Zarzuela 3, Taylor 2, Ajiboye, Harding, Majerle, Stafl).
Steals: 5 (Taylor 3, Bass, Zarzuela).
Technical Fouls: Stafl, 9:13 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mogbo
|26
|4-7
|4-6
|0-7
|3
|2
|12
|Ridgnal
|29
|6-16
|1-1
|2-8
|0
|3
|16
|Ayres
|18
|2-2
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|7
|Mayo
|31
|3-4
|1-5
|1-3
|4
|3
|8
|Graham
|34
|4-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|12
|Clay
|18
|3-5
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|4
|9
|K.Moore
|18
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|4
|C.Moore
|16
|2-5
|2-4
|1-5
|3
|1
|6
|Benson
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Mason
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|17-26
|9-34
|18
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Graham 4-7, Ridgnal 3-10, Ayres 1-1, Mason 1-1, Mayo 1-2, K.Moore 0-2, C.Moore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Mogbo 3, Graham 2, Mayo 2, Ridgnal).
Turnovers: 15 (Clay 4, Mogbo 4, Mayo 3, Ridgnal 2, Graham, K.Moore).
Steals: 5 (Mogbo 4, Mayo).
Technical Fouls: Ridgnal, 9:13 second.
|Cent. Michigan
|30
|28
|—
|58
|Missouri St.
|40
|39
|—
|79
A_2,020 (11,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.