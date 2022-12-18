FGFTReb
CENT. MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajiboye263-30-02-2046
Stafl141-30-00-1053
Bass374-136-80-12218
Taylor336-150-02-41312
Zarzuela312-102-21-2427
Majerle221-40-00-2003
Harding150-13-43-3133
Pavrette153-50-11-4016
McCaskill70-10-00-2000
Totals20020-5511-159-2182058

Percentages: FG .364, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Bass 4-10, Stafl 1-1, Majerle 1-2, Zarzuela 1-6, Taylor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ajiboye 2, Pavrette 2, Bass, Harding, Stafl).

Turnovers: 13 (Bass 4, Zarzuela 3, Taylor 2, Ajiboye, Harding, Majerle, Stafl).

Steals: 5 (Taylor 3, Bass, Zarzuela).

Technical Fouls: Stafl, 9:13 second.

FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mogbo264-74-60-73212
Ridgnal296-161-12-80316
Ayres182-22-31-2107
Mayo313-41-51-3438
Graham344-70-01-21212
Clay183-53-31-3449
K.Moore181-32-21-1204
C.Moore162-52-41-5316
Benson70-12-21-2012
Mason31-20-00-1003
Totals20026-5217-269-34181679

Percentages: FG .500, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Graham 4-7, Ridgnal 3-10, Ayres 1-1, Mason 1-1, Mayo 1-2, K.Moore 0-2, C.Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Mogbo 3, Graham 2, Mayo 2, Ridgnal).

Turnovers: 15 (Clay 4, Mogbo 4, Mayo 3, Ridgnal 2, Graham, K.Moore).

Steals: 5 (Mogbo 4, Mayo).

Technical Fouls: Ridgnal, 9:13 second.

Cent. Michigan302858
Missouri St.403979

A_2,020 (11,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you