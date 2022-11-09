|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI S&T
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Okeke
|21
|5-10
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|14
|Parker
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Froebe
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|0
|4
|Smith
|21
|1-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Williams
|22
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Singleton
|21
|1-11
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Young
|20
|5-6
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|14
|Brefo
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Johnson
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Ellinghouse
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-62
|4-6
|8-20
|11
|11
|47
Percentages: FG .306, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Brefo 2, Young 2, Parker, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Brefo 2, Okeke 2, Smith 2, Ellinghouse, Froebe, Johnson, Vaughn).
Steals: 5 (Froebe, Okeke, Parker, Smith, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mogbo
|22
|5-5
|1-1
|1-7
|1
|0
|11
|Lee
|20
|2-5
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|5
|K.Moore
|21
|3-7
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|0
|8
|Trimble
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|9
|Clay
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|3
|4
|Mayo
|18
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Mason
|17
|5-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|13
|C.Moore
|17
|6-10
|3-4
|0-6
|0
|0
|18
|Ridgnal
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|0
|2
|Ayres
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Benson
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|32-58
|7-11
|9-43
|14
|7
|82
Percentages: FG .552, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Mason 3-4, C.Moore 3-5, Trimble 3-6, K.Moore 1-3, Mayo 1-3, Lee 0-1, Ayres 0-2, Ridgnal 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Mogbo 3, C.Moore, Lee).
Turnovers: 16 (Clay 4, Mason 3, K.Moore 2, Lee 2, Benson, Mayo, Mogbo, Ridgnal, Trimble).
Steals: 6 (Mason 2, K.Moore, Lee, Mogbo, Trimble).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri S&T
|25
|22
|—
|47
|Missouri St.
|51
|31
|—
|82
A_3,008 (11,000).
