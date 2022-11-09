FGFTReb
MISSOURI S&TMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Okeke215-102-22-30214
Parker202-40-00-0025
Froebe162-40-02-2304
Smith211-100-00-2102
Williams221-80-00-3222
Singleton211-110-21-2012
Young205-62-21-11214
Brefo191-20-02-4112
Johnson161-30-00-2102
Ellinghouse130-30-00-0110
Vaughn110-10-00-1100
Totals20019-624-68-20111147

Percentages: FG .306, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brefo 2, Young 2, Parker, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Brefo 2, Okeke 2, Smith 2, Ellinghouse, Froebe, Johnson, Vaughn).

Steals: 5 (Froebe, Okeke, Parker, Smith, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mogbo225-51-11-71011
Lee202-51-21-4415
K.Moore213-71-21-5208
Trimble243-60-00-3209
Clay212-30-01-7234
Mayo181-41-21-2114
Mason175-60-00-11013
C.Moore176-103-40-60018
Ridgnal161-50-03-5102
Ayres120-20-00-0010
Benson124-50-01-3018
Totals20032-587-119-4314782

Percentages: FG .552, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Mason 3-4, C.Moore 3-5, Trimble 3-6, K.Moore 1-3, Mayo 1-3, Lee 0-1, Ayres 0-2, Ridgnal 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Mogbo 3, C.Moore, Lee).

Turnovers: 16 (Clay 4, Mason 3, K.Moore 2, Lee 2, Benson, Mayo, Mogbo, Ridgnal, Trimble).

Steals: 6 (Mason 2, K.Moore, Lee, Mogbo, Trimble).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri S&T252247
Missouri St.513182

A_3,008 (11,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

