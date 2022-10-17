For Games of Tuesday, October 18
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|2022
|HOME
|AWAY
|TEAM
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|G
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|PHI TBD
|0
|0
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|SD Darvish
|(R)
|8:03p
|2
|2
|2-0
|3.00
|7-3
|2.60
|11-5
|3.45
|2-0
|LAST APPEARANCE
|2022
|VS.
|OPP.
|CAR
|BULLPEN
|VS.
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|OPP.
|D
|IP
|H
|ER
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|REC
|IP
|H
|ERA
|W-L-S
|N
|0.0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|0.00
|0-0-0
|10-13
|at LAD
|W
|5.0
|7
|3
|1-0
|13.0
|2.08
|2-1
|76.0
|69
|3.43
|2-4-13
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
CAR-Career record versus this opponent.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
