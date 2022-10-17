For Games of Tuesday, October 18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

2022HOMEAWAYTEAM
PITCHERSTIMEGGSW-LERARECERARECERAREC
PHI TBD000-00.000-00.000-00.000-0
SD Darvish(R)8:03p222-03.007-32.6011-53.452-0
LAST APPEARANCE2022VS.OPP.CARBULLPENVS.OPPONENT
DATEOPP.DIPHERW-LIPERARECIPHERAW-L-S
N0.0000-00.00.000-00.000.000-0-0
10-13at LADW5.0731-013.02.082-176.0693.432-4-13

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

CAR-Career record versus this opponent.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

