For Games of Monday, October 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|2022
|HOME
|AWAY
|TEAM
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|G
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|CLE TBD
|0
|0
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|NYY TBD
|7:07p
|0
|0
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|LAST APPEARANCE
|2021
|VS.
|OPP.
|CAR
|BULLPEN
|VS.
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|OPP.
|D
|IP
|H
|ER
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|REC
|IP
|H
|ERA
|W-L-S
|N
|0.0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|0.00
|0-0-0
|N
|0.0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|0.00
|0-0-0
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
CAR-Career record versus this opponent.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
