For Games of Monday, October 31
INTERLEAGUE
|2022
|HOME
|AWAY
|TEAM
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|G
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|HOU McCullers Jr.
|(R)
|2
|2
|0-0
|2.46
|2-1
|1.50
|2-1
|3.14
|2-0
|PHI Syndergaard
|(R)
|8:03p
|3
|1
|0-0
|1.69
|7-3
|3.40
|3-7
|4.55
|1-0
|LAST APPEARANCE
|2022
|VS.
|OPP.
|CAR
|BULLPEN
|VS.
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|OPP.
|D
|IP
|H
|ER
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|REC
|IP
|H
|ERA
|W-L-S
|10-24
|at NYY
|N
|5.0
|8
|3
|0-1
|6.0
|1.50
|0-1
|39.1
|24
|2.06
|3-1-5
|10-15
|vs ATL
|N
|3.0
|1
|1
|1-0
|9.1
|2.89
|1-0
|28.1
|18
|2.22
|2-1-5
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
CAR-Career record versus this opponent.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.