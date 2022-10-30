For Games of Monday, October 31

INTERLEAGUE

2022HOMEAWAYTEAM
PITCHERSTIMEGGSW-LERARECERARECERAREC
HOU McCullers Jr.(R)220-02.462-11.502-13.142-0
PHI Syndergaard(R)8:03p310-01.697-33.403-74.551-0
LAST APPEARANCE2022VS.OPP.CARBULLPENVS.OPPONENT
DATEOPP.DIPHERW-LIPERARECIPHERAW-L-S
10-24at NYYN5.0830-16.01.500-139.1242.063-1-5
10-15vs ATLN3.0111-09.12.891-028.1182.222-1-5

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

CAR-Career record versus this opponent.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you