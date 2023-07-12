For Games of Thursday, July 13
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
CAR-Career record versus this opponent.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.