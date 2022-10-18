For Games of Wednesday, October 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|2022
|TEAM
|2021
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|New York
|TBD
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Houston
|TBD
|7:37p
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|2022
|TEAM
|2022
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|(R)
|2-0
|0.00
|2-0
|0-1
|7.0
|1.29
|San Diego
|Snell
|(L)
|4:35p
|1-0
|3.12
|1-1
|0-2
|9.1
|6.75
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Nola
|3-0
|19.1
|0.00
|Snell
|1-1
|14.2
|2.45
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
