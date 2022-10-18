For Games of Wednesday, October 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

2022TEAM2021VSOPP
PITCHERSTIMEW-LERARECW-LIPERA
New YorkTBD0-00.000-00-00.00.00
HoustonTBD7:37p0-00.000-00-00.00.00

LAST 3 STARTSW-LIPERA
TBD0-00.00.00
TBD0-00.00.00

NATIONAL LEAGUE

2022TEAM2022VSOPP
PITCHERSTIMEW-LERARECW-LIPERA
PhiladelphiaNola(R)2-00.002-00-17.01.29
San DiegoSnell(L)4:35p1-03.121-10-29.16.75

LAST 3 STARTSW-LIPERA
Nola3-019.10.00
Snell1-114.22.45

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

