For Games of Wednesday, October 6

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

2021TEAM2021VSOPP
PITCHERSTIMEW-LERARECW-LIPERA
St. LouisWainwright(R)17-73.0522-101-08.14.32
Los AngelesScherzer(R)8:10p15-42.4622-82-014.00.00

LAST 3 STARTSW-LIPERA
Wainwright1-016.05.06
Scherzer1-017.15.19

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

