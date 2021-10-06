For Games of Wednesday, October 6
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
INTERLEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|2021
|TEAM
|2021
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|St. Louis
|Wainwright
|(R)
|17-7
|3.05
|22-10
|1-0
|8.1
|4.32
|Los Angeles
|Scherzer
|(R)
|8:10p
|15-4
|2.46
|22-8
|2-0
|14.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|1-0
|16.0
|5.06
|Scherzer
|1-0
|17.1
|5.19
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.