For Games of Monday, October 31
INTERLEAGUE
|2022
|TEAM
|2022
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|(R)
|0-0
|2.46
|2-0
|0-1
|6.0
|1.50
|Philadelphia
|Syndergaard
|(R)
|8:03p
|0-0
|1.69
|1-0
|1-0
|9.1
|2.89
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|0-1
|17.0
|2.12
|Syndergaard
|1-1
|14.2
|3.07
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
