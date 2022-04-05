For Games of Wednesday, April 6
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
INTERLEAGUE
|2022
|TEAM
|2021
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Philadelphia
|Suárez
|(L)
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|7.0
|1.29
|Tampa Bay
|Patiño
|(R)
|12:35p
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Suárez
|2-1
|22.0
|0.82
|Patiño
|0-0
|13.1
|4.05
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|2022
|TEAM
|2021
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Baltimore
|TBD
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Detroit
|Alexander
|(L)
|1:05p
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|4.0
|4.50
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Alexander
|0-1
|17.0
|2.12
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Commented
