For Games of Wednesday, April 6

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE

2022TEAM2021VSOPP
PITCHERSTIMEW-LERARECW-LIPERA
PhiladelphiaSuárez(L)0-00.000-00-07.01.29
Tampa BayPatiño(R)12:35p0-00.000-00-00.00.00

LAST 3 STARTSW-LIPERA
Suárez2-122.00.82
Patiño0-013.14.05

AMERICAN LEAGUE

2022TEAM2021VSOPP
PITCHERSTIMEW-LERARECW-LIPERA
BaltimoreTBD0-00.000-00-00.00.00
DetroitAlexander(L)1:05p0-00.000-00-04.04.50

LAST 3 STARTSW-LIPERA
TBD0-00.00.00
Alexander0-117.02.12

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you