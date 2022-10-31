For Games of Tuesday, November 1

INTERLEAGUE

2022TEAM2022VSOPP
PITCHERSTIMEW-LERARECW-LIPERA
HoustonMcCullers Jr.(R)0-02.462-00-16.01.50
PhiladelphiaSuárez(L)8:03p1-01.862-00-13.214.73

LAST 3 STARTSW-LIPERA
McCullers Jr.0-117.02.12
Suárez1-111.16.35

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

