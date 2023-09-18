All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|17
|4
|7
|58
|46
|32
|Orlando City
|14
|6
|8
|50
|45
|34
|New England
|13
|6
|9
|48
|47
|34
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|5
|47
|49
|33
|Columbus
|13
|9
|6
|45
|57
|41
|Atlanta
|12
|8
|9
|45
|56
|45
|Nashville
|11
|9
|7
|40
|32
|27
|CF Montréal
|11
|14
|3
|36
|28
|40
|D.C. United
|9
|12
|8
|35
|37
|38
|Chicago
|8
|11
|9
|33
|32
|42
|Charlotte FC
|7
|9
|11
|32
|34
|43
|New York City FC
|6
|10
|13
|31
|28
|36
|New York
|7
|12
|9
|30
|24
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|8
|15
|4
|28
|32
|44
|Toronto FC
|4
|14
|10
|22
|24
|41
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|15
|10
|4
|49
|56
|38
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|9
|7
|43
|44
|34
|Seattle
|11
|9
|9
|42
|35
|30
|Vancouver
|11
|8
|8
|41
|45
|37
|Houston
|11
|10
|7
|40
|37
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|10
|7
|40
|39
|41
|San Jose
|10
|9
|10
|40
|34
|37
|Minnesota United
|9
|9
|10
|37
|34
|34
|Portland
|9
|11
|9
|36
|36
|45
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|12
|8
|35
|39
|40
|FC Dallas
|9
|10
|8
|35
|30
|31
|Austin FC
|9
|13
|6
|33
|39
|45
|LA Galaxy
|7
|11
|9
|30
|35
|45
|Colorado
|4
|13
|10
|22
|18
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, September 10
Saint Louis City SC 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Saturday, September 16
New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie
Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Orlando City 4, Columbus 3
Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, New England 1
Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 17
Portland 2, Austin FC 1
Wednesday, September 20
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 27
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
