All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1747584632
Orlando City1468504534
New England1369484734
Philadelphia1485474933
Columbus1396455741
Atlanta1289455645
Nashville1197403227
CF Montréal11143362840
D.C. United9128353738
Chicago8119333242
Charlotte FC7911323443
New York City FC61013312836
New York7129302433
Inter Miami CF8154283244
Toronto FC41410222441

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC15104495638
Los Angeles FC1297434434
Seattle1199423530
Vancouver1188414537
Houston11107403732
Real Salt Lake11107403941
San Jose10910403437
Minnesota United9910373434
Portland9119363645
Sporting Kansas City9128353940
FC Dallas9108353031
Austin FC9136333945
LA Galaxy7119303545
Colorado41310221840

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, September 10

Saint Louis City SC 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Saturday, September 16

New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Orlando City 4, Columbus 3

Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, New England 1

Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 17

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, September 20

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

