Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia3011072
Columbus2028105
Chicago202851
New York211784
Orlando City211742
Atlanta211788
D.C. United220654
Cincinnati220658
New York City FC121444
New England121468
Toronto FC121458
Charlotte FC130347
CF Montréal0311511
Inter Miami CF0311210

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC3011092
Real Salt Lake3011063
Minnesota United202842
Austin FC2117113
FC Dallas211773
Colorado211764
LA Galaxy220644
Houston112533
Portland112557
Seattle121445
Nashville121435
Sporting Kansas City130338
San Jose031149
Vancouver031129

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 19

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Orlando City 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Chicago 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Charlotte FC 3, New England 1

Minnesota 1, San Jose 0

FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

Colorado 1, Houston 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville 1

Sunday, March 20

Columbus 1, New York 1, tie

Seattle 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, March 26

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

