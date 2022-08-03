All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1229454015
New York City FC1246424121
CF Montréal1183363636
New York1076363830
Orlando City896302733
Columbus759302722
Cincinnati788293742
Chicago7106272428
New England679273234
Charlotte FC8122262531
Inter Miami CF7105262637
Atlanta697252933
Toronto FC6125233039
D.C. United6123212844

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1543484423
Austin FC1355444728
Minnesota United1085353530
FC Dallas978353326
Real Salt Lake977343029
Seattle10112323027
Nashville878322929
Portland7610313935
LA Galaxy9103303028
Colorado796273033
Vancouver7106272538
Houston7124252837
San Jose598233645
Sporting Kansas City5145201942

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 29

Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, July 30

Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie

Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie

New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Philadelphia 6, Houston 0

Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie

Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie

Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado 5, New York 4

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

