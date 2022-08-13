All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1239454118
New York City FC1256424324
CF Montréal1284404039
New York1077373830
Columbus869333126
Cincinnati888324043
Chicago8106302730
Orlando City8106302736
Inter Miami CF8106302939
New England779303534
Charlotte FC9132293034
Atlanta797283134
Toronto FC7125263442
D.C. United6134222847

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1643514824
Austin FC1356455031
FC Dallas979363427
Minnesota United1095353834
Real Salt Lake987343133
Nashville889333334
Portland7612334137
Seattle10122323129
LA Galaxy9113303232
Colorado896303436
Vancouver8106302739
Houston7134252939
San Jose5109243949
Sporting Kansas City6145232344

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 5

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Saturday, August 6

Atlanta 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2

Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 3, New York City FC 2

New York 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3

Sporting Kansas City 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles FC 4, Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

