All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia4011392
New York3111094
Atlanta3111098
Chicago203951
Columbus2128106
Orlando City222877
Toronto FC221779
D.C. United230655
Charlotte FC240669
Cincinnati2406814
New York City FC131456
New England131469
CF Montréal1314914
Inter Miami CF0411313

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC40113134
Real Salt Lake3121175
LA Galaxy320975
Austin FC2128135
FC Dallas212873
Colorado212875
Houston212864
Minnesota United212854
Seattle221766
Nashville221745
Sporting Kansas City240649
Portland1236711
Vancouver131439
San Jose0322611

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0

New York 1, New England 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

Houston 3, Miami 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

