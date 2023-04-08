All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati5021794
New England51116126
Atlanta412141410
Columbus42113178
Nashville3221162
Chicago213998
New York City FC223978
Orlando City222856
Toronto FC115887
Philadelphia241789
New York124756
Inter Miami CF250668
D.C. United1425712
Charlotte FC1425714
CF Montréal1503316

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC51015155
Los Angeles FC40214123
Seattle41113123
FC Dallas3221197
Minnesota United3121175
San Jose3221178
Houston330987
Austin FC2317610
Real Salt Lake2406614
Vancouver1236107
Colorado133638
Portland1325611
LA Galaxy033339
Sporting Kansas City043328

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 1

Vancouver 5, CF Montréal 0

Saturday, April 8

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 0

San Jose 1, New York 1, tie

Atlanta 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Chicago 2, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Toronto FC 0, Nashville 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Charlotte FC 1

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

