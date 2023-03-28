All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England4101275
Cincinnati3021174
Atlanta31110129
Orlando City212854
Columbus2217118
Nashville221742
New York City FC221756
Philadelphia230688
Inter Miami CF230666
Toronto FC113665
New York113644
Chicago112577
D.C. United1314710
Charlotte FC131449
CF Montréal130337

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC50015154
Seattle31110102
Los Angeles FC3011093
Minnesota United202853
FC Dallas221776
Austin FC221767
San Jose221746
Houston220645
Portland1314510
Real Salt Lake130339
Vancouver023357
LA Galaxy013324
Sporting Kansas City032227
Colorado032228

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie

New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie

Columbus 6, Atlanta 1

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Chicago 3, Miami 2

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Houston 1, New York City FC 0

Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0

Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, April 1

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

