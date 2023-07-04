All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1325443221
Nashville1155383016
New England1037373525
Columbus1064344027
Philadelphia1064343422
Atlanta858323935
Orlando City857312823
CF Montréal8102262028
D.C. United795262928
Charlotte FC686242735
New York City FC579242226
New York578231820
Chicago578232631
Toronto FC3810191827
Inter Miami CF5131161829

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC1172353924
Los Angeles FC955322821
Seattle975322518
Real Salt Lake876302631
FC Dallas875292322
San Jose777282528
Houston893272426
Austin FC785262528
Vancouver667253026
Sporting Kansas City6106242630
Minnesota United676242125
Portland597222331
LA Galaxy397161831
Colorado2108141429

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 1

New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, New York 1

Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Minnesota 4, Portland 1

Nashville 2, D.C. United 0

Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

