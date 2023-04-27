All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|6
|1
|2
|20
|15
|8
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|2
|20
|12
|10
|Atlanta
|5
|1
|3
|18
|18
|13
|New York City FC
|4
|2
|3
|15
|12
|10
|Columbus
|4
|3
|2
|14
|18
|10
|Nashville
|3
|3
|3
|12
|8
|5
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|2
|11
|14
|13
|D.C. United
|3
|4
|2
|11
|11
|13
|Orlando City
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|10
|Chicago
|2
|2
|4
|10
|12
|12
|Charlotte FC
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|16
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|6
|9
|12
|13
|New York
|1
|3
|5
|8
|6
|9
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|6
|0
|6
|6
|9
|CF Montréal
|2
|6
|0
|6
|5
|17
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|6
|2
|1
|19
|21
|10
|Seattle
|6
|2
|1
|19
|17
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|0
|3
|18
|16
|6
|FC Dallas
|4
|3
|2
|14
|12
|11
|San Jose
|4
|3
|2
|14
|11
|11
|Houston
|4
|3
|1
|13
|10
|8
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|8
|Vancouver
|2
|2
|4
|10
|11
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|5
|0
|9
|10
|17
|Portland
|2
|5
|2
|8
|11
|15
|Austin FC
|2
|4
|2
|8
|6
|12
|Colorado
|1
|3
|5
|8
|6
|11
|LA Galaxy
|1
|4
|3
|6
|7
|12
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|13
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 22
Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0
Cincinnati 2, Portland 1
CF Montréal 2, New York 0
New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1
D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2
Houston 1, Miami 0
Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1
LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
Sunday, April 23
Atlanta 2, Chicago 1
Saturday, April 29
Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
