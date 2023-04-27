All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England61220158
Cincinnati612201210
Atlanta513181813
New York City FC423151210
Columbus432141810
Nashville3331285
Philadelphia342111413
D.C. United342111113
Orlando City33211810
Chicago224101212
Charlotte FC24391016
Toronto FC12691213
New York135869
Inter Miami CF260669
CF Montréal2606517

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC621192110
Seattle62119177
Los Angeles FC50318166
FC Dallas432141211
San Jose432141111
Houston43113108
Minnesota United3321188
Vancouver22410117
Real Salt Lake35091017
Portland25281115
Austin FC2428612
Colorado1358611
LA Galaxy1436712
Sporting Kansas City0633313

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2, Portland 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 0

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

Houston 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta 2, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

