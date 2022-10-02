All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia18510646826
CF Montréal1995626049
New York City FC15117525540
New York14118504841
Cincinnati11913465954
Orlando City13136454148
Inter Miami CF13136454252
Columbus10715454337
Charlotte FC13172414248
New England101211414649
Atlanta101310404752
Chicago10158383847
Toronto FC9177344962
D.C. United7206273466

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC2184676637
Austin FC16107556448
FC Dallas13911504636
LA Galaxy13128475550
Nashville121011475141
Portland11913465250
Minnesota United13146454651
Real Salt Lake111111444044
Vancouver12147434055
Colorado11139424556
Seattle12174404544
Sporting Kansas City11157404152
Houston10176364253
San Jose81510345067

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, September 30

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, October 1

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0

Charlotte FC 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, New York 1

CF Montréal 1, D.C. United 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 0

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Sunday, October 2

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Seattle 0

Houston 2, Nashville 1

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

