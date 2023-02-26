All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia100341
Inter Miami CF100320
Nashville100320
D.C. United100332
Atlanta100321
Cincinnati100321
New England100310
Orlando City100310
Chicago000000
Toronto FC010023
Charlotte FC010001
New York010001
CF Montréal010002
New York City FC010002
Columbus010014

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle100340
Saint Louis City SC100332
Real Salt Lake100321
Minnesota United100310
Los Angeles FC000000
LA Galaxy000000
Portland000000
Sporting Kansas City000000
Austin FC010023
Houston010012
San Jose010012
Vancouver010012
FC Dallas010001
Colorado010004

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 25

Nashville 2, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

D.C. United 3, Toronto FC 2

Miami 2, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Austin FC 2

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday, February 26

Seattle 4, Colorado 0

Monday, February 27

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you