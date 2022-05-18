All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia51621169
New York City FC632202310
CF Montréal642202321
Orlando City642201415
New York525202012
Cincinnati651191618
Atlanta443151716
D.C. United461131417
Charlotte FC471131015
Columbus344131513
New England353121820
Inter Miami CF363121121
Toronto FC372111623
Chicago255111116

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC722232312
FC Dallas61422198
Austin FC632202311
LA Galaxy642201311
Real Salt Lake534191216
Nashville543181313
Houston453151414
Colorado453151414
Minnesota United453151313
Portland336151818
Seattle451131314
Sporting Kansas City373121224
San Jose254101926
Vancouver26281020

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Chicago 3, New York 3, tie

Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

