Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1113362515
Nashville834282210
Philadelphia843272415
New England735262520
Atlanta646243228
Columbus663212922
Charlotte FC673212026
D.C. United565202220
Orlando City545201717
CF Montréal681191524
New York457191113
Chicago348172124
Toronto FC358171519
New York City FC474161722
Inter Miami CF5100151419

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle852262113
Saint Louis City SC841252914
Los Angeles FC714252310
FC Dallas645231816
San Jose554191819
Minnesota United564191417
Austin FC564191621
Houston553181312
Vancouver455171917
Portland474161924
Sporting Kansas City484161523
Real Salt Lake474161626
LA Galaxy393121326
Colorado286121425

Saturday, May 27

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

Chicago 3, New England 3, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Seattle 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 28

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Wednesday, May 31

New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Columbus 3, Colorado 2

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie

New York 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

