All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia51217125
Orlando City42214107
New York32211106
Atlanta3221199
Toronto FC322111112
CF Montréal332111417
Charlotte FC35110811
Chicago2241055
D.C. United34091010
Columbus2339109
New York City FC2317116
New England25171216
Cincinnati2417814
Inter Miami CF2417715

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC51217207
Los Angeles FC51116177
LA Galaxy52116106
FC Dallas41315125
Minnesota United42214116
Real Salt Lake32413913
Houston32312119
Nashville3321189
Portland225111013
Colorado2339911
Seattle2417911
Sporting Kansas City2617614
San Jose14361520
Vancouver1614617

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 16

CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie

Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Portland 0, Houston 0, tie

FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Miami 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, April 17

New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 23

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 3, New England 2

Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0, tie

San Jose 4, Seattle 3

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

