Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England51217137
Cincinnati51217109
Atlanta413151612
Columbus42214189
New York City FC3231299
Nashville3321174
Orlando City3221177
Chicago214101110
Toronto FC1169109
Philadelphia24281011
D.C. United2428812
New York125867
Inter Miami CF250668
Charlotte FC1436916
CF Montréal1603317

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC62018209
Seattle52116167
Los Angeles FC40214123
FC Dallas42214118
San Jose42214108
Minnesota United3221187
Houston3311098
Vancouver22410117
Portland24281013
Austin FC2328610
Colorado1347510
Real Salt Lake2506716
LA Galaxy033339
Sporting Kansas City0533211

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 8

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 0

San Jose 1, New York 1, tie

Atlanta 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Chicago 2, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Toronto FC 0, Nashville 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Charlotte FC 1

Seattle 3, Saint Louis City SC 0

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Saturday, April 15

Colorado 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

New England 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 1, New York 1, tie

New York City FC 2, Nashville 1

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Vancouver 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Orlando City 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 4, Seattle 1

San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saint Louis City SC 5, Cincinnati 1

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

