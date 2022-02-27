All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus100340
D.C. United100330
x-New York100331
New England001122
Toronto FC001111
Philadelphia001111
Chicago001100
Inter Miami CF001100
CF Montréal000000
x-Orlando City000000
x-New York City FC000000
x-Atlanta000000
CHARLOTTE FC010003
Cincinnati010005

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC100350
Los Angeles FC100330
x-Portland001122
FC Dallas001111
Minnesota United001111
LA Galaxy000000
x-Sporting Kansas City000000
Houston000000
Real Salt Lake000000
x-Seattle000000
x-Nashville000000
San Jose010013
x-Colorado010003
Vancouver010004

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 26

Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Columbus 4, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie

New York 3, San Jose 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, February 27

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you