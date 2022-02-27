All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|x-New York
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|New England
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|CF Montréal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x-Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x-New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHARLOTTE FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|x-Portland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x-Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x-Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|x-Colorado
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, February 26
Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Columbus 4, Vancouver 0
Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0
Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0
Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie
New York 3, San Jose 1
New England 2, Portland 2, tie
Sunday, February 27
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.