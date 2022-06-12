All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC832262510
Philadelphia617251910
CF Montréal752232826
New York645232417
Orlando City653211720
Charlotte FC681191518
Cincinnati671192125
Inter Miami CF563181522
Columbus454161716
Atlanta454162020
New England454162223
Toronto FC473152127
D.C. United472141723
Chicago275111320

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC932292916
FC Dallas734252413
Real Salt Lake744251819
Austin FC743242818
LA Galaxy752231715
Nashville645231816
Houston563181717
Minnesota United563181515
Colorado563181617
Vancouver572171624
Seattle561161516
Portland366152125
San Jose366152532
Sporting Kansas City384131326

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 4

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, June 11

Charlotte FC 2, New York 0

San Jose 0, Nashville 0, tie

Sunday, June 12

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Miami at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you