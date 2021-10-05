All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England2045655734
Nashville11314474626
Philadelphia1179423626
Orlando City1189424141
D.C. United12124404941
New York City FC11107404432
CF Montréal11107404037
Atlanta1099393733
New York9117343330
Columbus9127343239
Inter Miami CF9135322542
Chicago7166272946
Toronto FC6157253454
Cincinnati4158202852

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle1656544422
Sporting Kansas City1567525131
Colorado1359483827
Portland14104464544
Real Salt Lake11116394544
LA Galaxy11116393945
Minnesota United1098383032
Vancouver9810373434
Los Angeles FC9127344041
San Jose8119333544
FC Dallas61310283947
Houston51212273345
Austin FC7174252944

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 29

Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 1

D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1

Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie

Colorado 3, Austin FC 0

Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Saturday, October 2

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, D.C. United 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Vancouver 3, San Jose 0

Sunday, October 3

Nashville 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Portland 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Seattle 3, Colorado 0

Saturday, October 9

Miami at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Colorado at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

