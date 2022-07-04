All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York955322920
Philadelphia729302213
CF Montréal962293229
New York City FC845293319
Cincinnati774252932
Orlando City764252023
New England657252928
Charlotte FC7102231923
Columbus557222018
Inter Miami CF673211725
Atlanta575202626
Toronto FC5103182434
Chicago495171624
D.C. United492141827

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1143363519
Austin FC944313220
Real Salt Lake855292222
Nashville756272421
Seattle872262619
FC Dallas755262720
LA Galaxy763242019
Minnesota United783242323
Vancouver783241928
Portland568232929
Houston693212223
Colorado574191721
San Jose476182735
Sporting Kansas City4114161633

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, June 26

Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0

CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, July 2

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2

New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1

Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie

San Jose 2, Chicago 1

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you